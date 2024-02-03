KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,707 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $103.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,878. The firm has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

