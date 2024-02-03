KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,752. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.83. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

