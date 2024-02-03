KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.83. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.