KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 791 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.50. 535,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,554. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

