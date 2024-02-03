KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 998 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Prologis by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Prologis Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.25. 4,194,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.60. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.