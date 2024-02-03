KLR Investment Advisors LLC Takes $798,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,694,000 after purchasing an additional 926,319 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,315,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,902,000 after purchasing an additional 285,629 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,879,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,474,000 after purchasing an additional 435,209 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,695,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,851,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,530,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. 2,944,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,613. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.