KLR Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.77. 210,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,411. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

