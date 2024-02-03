Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

NYSE KNX opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

