Kooth (LON:KOO) Shares Down 1.8%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 278 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 279 ($3.55). Approximately 28,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 50,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284 ($3.61).

Kooth Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £100.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,170.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 295.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 300.98.

Kooth Company Profile

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

