Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) CAO Ronald W. Glass Sells 17,525 Shares

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of KOS opened at $5.79 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 31.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOS. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

