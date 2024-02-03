Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$23,700.00.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.

Laramide Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

TSE:LAM opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$201.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.63. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$0.92.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources ( TSE:LAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

