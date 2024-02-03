Las Vegas Sands Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the casino operator on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

Las Vegas Sands has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.3% annually over the last three years. Las Vegas Sands has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,013 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.