Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. Lazard has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is -206.18%.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Lazard from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lazard from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,065,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,383,000 after buying an additional 128,061 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lazard by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,773,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,150,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

