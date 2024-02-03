Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Up 6%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.33. Approximately 5,835,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 7,490,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.26.

Li Auto Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,085 shares in the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership now owns 12,551,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,737,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 796,070 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

