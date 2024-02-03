LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LPTH stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $59.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,508,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 88,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.