Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 117,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 219,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

Lion Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$542.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.10.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.83 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 21.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

