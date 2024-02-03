Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.75

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.75 and last traded at C$5.75, with a volume of 136175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LAC. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 target price on Lithium Americas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$10.00 target price on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.38.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$908.18 million, a P/E ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.26.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.15. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lithium Americas

In other Lithium Americas news, Director Juan Diego Lopez Casanello acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$45,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

