Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBPH. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $472.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. Equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $96,479,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 121,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 72,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

