LQR House Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LQR) Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 6th

LQR House’s (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 6th. LQR House had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 10th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of LQR House’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LQR House in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

LQR House Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQR opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81. LQR House has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $435.00.

Shares of LQR House are set to split on the morning of Friday, February 9th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 9th.

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($28.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($25.80). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Research analysts predict that LQR House will post -31.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LQR House

In other news, CEO Sean Dollinger bought 23,100 shares of LQR House stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $106,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,806,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,910,042.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

LQR House Company Profile

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

Featured Articles

