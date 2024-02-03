LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LXU. StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut LSB Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.71.

LSB Industries stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $571.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.09.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.63 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.27%. Research analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

