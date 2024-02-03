Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $6.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.95.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
Institutional Trading of Lufax
Lufax Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Lufax stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Lufax has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68.
Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
About Lufax
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lufax
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.