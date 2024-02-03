MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.05.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MAG Silver Trading Down 2.6 %
MAG stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.17.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MAG Silver
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.