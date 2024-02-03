MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MAG Silver Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,069,000 after acquiring an additional 406,335 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 57,673 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,542,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,403,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,364,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.17.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.