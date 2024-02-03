ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAN. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ManpowerGroup from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.05%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,417,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after buying an additional 373,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

