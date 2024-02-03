Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.7 %

MPC opened at $166.35 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

