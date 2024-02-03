MARBLEX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001512 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $68.47 million and $1.40 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,967,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,196,221 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,967,594 with 105,196,221.46590936 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.65397795 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,407,350.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

