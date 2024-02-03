Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Masco worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MAS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $69.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.25.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

