Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Matthews International Stock Down 7.5 %

MATW stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Matthews International had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Matthews International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 198.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,638,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,949 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 843.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 559,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after buying an additional 500,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $7,460,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 470,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after buying an additional 163,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 641,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after buying an additional 127,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

