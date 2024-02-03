Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $8.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

MAXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $240.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

