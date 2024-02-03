Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Lowered to $7.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.13.

MAXN opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Maxeon Solar Technologies’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after buying an additional 87,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,566,000 after buying an additional 494,825 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 40.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,749,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 506,633 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 207.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 740,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 366.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 798,545 shares in the last quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

