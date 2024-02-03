Medallion Bank (MBNKP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on April 1st

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Medallion Bank has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Medallion Bank Stock Performance

MBNKP stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. Medallion Bank has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medallion Bank stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Medallion Bank ( NASDAQ:MBNKP Free Report ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medallion Bank were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers.

