Medallion Bank (MBNKP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on April 1st

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Medallion Bank has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Medallion Bank Stock Performance
MBNKP stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. Medallion Bank has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $25.47.
Medallion Bank Company Profile
Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers.
