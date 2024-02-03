MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,752.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,752.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $1,772.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,631.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,416.34. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,800.09.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 584.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $5,466,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

