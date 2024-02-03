Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MBIN opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.18%. Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $671,734.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1,150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.