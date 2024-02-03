Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues Earnings Results

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.440-8.590 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.44 to $8.59 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $126.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.10 and its 200-day moving average is $107.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,200.00%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,598 shares of company stock worth $11,236,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 348,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

