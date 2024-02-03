Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 388 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $89.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0961 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

