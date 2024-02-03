Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $123.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.08. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

