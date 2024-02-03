Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,308 shares of company stock worth $9,881,312. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Chubb Announces Dividend

CB stock opened at $246.69 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $248.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.68.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

