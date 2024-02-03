Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 21,454 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 400.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,538,000 after buying an additional 78,505 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 798,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 630,918 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 382.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 732,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 580,480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 513,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 709.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 377,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 330,670 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RPG opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $34.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

