Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,436 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,747,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,358,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,749,000 after buying an additional 200,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,483,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 948,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,126,000 after buying an additional 151,292 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.70.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

