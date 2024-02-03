Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 29,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 68,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 126,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSK. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.22%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

