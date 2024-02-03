Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 304.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 228,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

