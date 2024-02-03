Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 7,367 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.94 and a fifty-two week high of $103.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.962 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

