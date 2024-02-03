Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the social networking company on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Shares of META stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.32 and a 200-day moving average of $325.99. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.44.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,251,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,237,729,000 after acquiring an additional 443,630 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

