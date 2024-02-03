Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 20.3 %

NASDAQ META opened at $474.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.99. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 66.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.44.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

