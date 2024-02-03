Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Methanex has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Methanex has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methanex to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Methanex stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 1,158.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEOH. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

