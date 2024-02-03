Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Methanex Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$62.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.93. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$50.57 and a 1 year high of C$74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.48, for a total transaction of C$64,480.00. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

