Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Methanex Stock Performance

TSE MX opened at C$62.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$50.57 and a 12-month high of C$74.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.48, for a total transaction of C$64,480.00. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

