MetisDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.88 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $402.87 million and $10.88 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $76.73 or 0.00178408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016780 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00017758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,003.04 or 0.99989367 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010611 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003429 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 77.75459597 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $12,058,463.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.