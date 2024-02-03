Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$77.21.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$70.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Metro has a one year low of C$65.43 and a one year high of C$78.88.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Metro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2606351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

