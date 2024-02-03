Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.25 and last traded at $46.65. Approximately 11,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 99,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

The company has a market cap of $492.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 760,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,621,000 after buying an additional 33,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 668,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 167,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after buying an additional 294,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

