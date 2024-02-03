MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $6.47 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
